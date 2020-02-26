|
|
Louise Cole Pinehurst, NC - Louise W. Cole, 94, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Louise was born on November 18, 1925 in Anderson, SC to the late Benjamin Tillman and Eula Mae Shaw Wright. Louise worked at Condon's Department Store for many years. She was a faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where she loved her WMU and other activities within her church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her words the last few days were, "Absent with the body, present with my Lord." What a testimony her life has been in living and passing. She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Barnett (Ed) of Airville, PA and Karen Dantzler (Carl) of Whispering Pines, NC, five grandchildren, Edward Barnett (Jen), Scot Barnett, Shawn Dantzler, Michelle Clinard (Joey), and Kiel Dantzler (Janet), and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Irene Gunnells of Greenville SC. She is predeceased by her wonderful, loving husband of 63 years, Rolley J. Cole, sisters, Kathleen Stancil of Charleston, SC, Lib Garrett of Greenville, SC and Helen Vaughn of Anderson, SC, brothers, Lum Wright of Charleston, SC, Oliver Wright of Williston, SC, Wilson Wright of Anderson, SC, Millard Wright of Seneca, SC and Ray Wright of Taylors, SC. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. Service will be held at 2:30 pm in the Chapel followed by entombment in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made in her honor to Highland Park Baptist Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020