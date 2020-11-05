Louise Davis Fowler CHARLESTON - Louise Davis Fowler, a lifelong resident of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are encouraged to your local SPCA. A daughter of the late Lex Bee Davis and Edna Floyd Davis, she was a retired civil servant and a member of VFW Post #3142 Ladies Auxiliary, North Charleston. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fowler Lee (Don); grandson, Scott Lee (Krista); two great-grandchildren, Allen Lee and McKenzie Lee, several nieces and nephews and preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Lee. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston