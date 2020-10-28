Louise Dorothy DeLorenzo Mt. Pleasant - Louise Dorothy DeLorenzo, 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, former longtime resident of Massachusetts and wife of the late Angelo Joseph DeLorenzo, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 27, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Louise was born May 7, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Thomas Hagerty and the late Margaret Adele Murphy Hagerty. She moved to Mount Pleasant to be close to family and the beach. Louise also enjoyed painting and was known for her Bostonian quick wit. She is survived by three sons, Christopher DeLorenzo (Phyllis Jenket) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Michael DeLorenzo (Loretta) of Glen Burnie, Maryland and David DeLorenzo of Lakeville, Massachusetts; six grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 4600 Park Road Ste 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.
