Louise Foster Obituary
Louise Foster Moncks Corner - Louise Beasley Foster, 90, of Moncks Corner, SC, a retired cashier of Whiteys Grocery, Ladson, SC, died Tuesday morning at her residence. Her funeral will be 2:00 PM Friday afternoon, January 3, 20120 in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Friday.Mrs. Beasley was born May 25, 1929, in Barnwell, SC, a daughter of Robert "Rob" Beasley and Lula Bell Beasley Byrne. She was a member of the Moncks Corner Pentecostal Holiness Church, and she lived for her family spending time and caring for them. She was also known to be a practical joker, especially with her sister-in-law, Marcia. Mrs. Foster was the widow of Ralph J. Foster.Surviving are, a daughter, Peggy Ward and her husband, Herbert, of Moncks Corner; two sons, Barry Foster and his wife, Ruthann, of Moncks Corner, and Dale Foster and his wife, Beverly, of Eutawville; a brother, Earl Beasley of Moncks Corner; two grandchildren, Margo Mizzell and Trey Ward; six great grandchildren; and her faithful companion, Missy Lee. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
