Louise Ledford Goude St. George, SC - Louise Ledford Goude, 73, wife of James Goude, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday March 13, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM at Memorial Baptist Church with Reverend Dan Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Kitts, Dwayne Creel, Justin Carnes, David Stewart, Carrol Cheek and Brad Smoak. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. Louise was born August 20, 1946 in Summerville, a daughter of late Roy Bransford Ledford and Francis McAlhany Ledford. She was a 1964 graduate of St. George High School and Columbia Business College. She had retired from the Polaris Missile Base and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her daughter Amanda Goude. Surviving is her husband, James Goude; brother, Michael (Cheryl) Ledford, Russell, KS; a sister, Joyce (Glenn) Creel, Elgin, SC; and, mother-in-law, Dulcita Leech. Memorials may be made Cystic Fibrosis, 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020