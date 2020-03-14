Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-3325
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Goude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Ledford Goude


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Ledford Goude Obituary
Louise Ledford Goude St. George, SC - Louise Ledford Goude, 73, wife of James Goude, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Friday March 13, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 AM at Memorial Baptist Church with Reverend Dan Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Kitts, Dwayne Creel, Justin Carnes, David Stewart, Carrol Cheek and Brad Smoak. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. Louise was born August 20, 1946 in Summerville, a daughter of late Roy Bransford Ledford and Francis McAlhany Ledford. She was a 1964 graduate of St. George High School and Columbia Business College. She had retired from the Polaris Missile Base and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her daughter Amanda Goude. Surviving is her husband, James Goude; brother, Michael (Cheryl) Ledford, Russell, KS; a sister, Joyce (Glenn) Creel, Elgin, SC; and, mother-in-law, Dulcita Leech. Memorials may be made Cystic Fibrosis, 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -