Louise Mary Dolan Mt. Pleasant - Louise Mary Dolan, 77, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, formerly of Burlington, MA, wife of James Gilbert Dolan entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 24, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Louise was born February 13, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Joseph Cunningham and the late Ethel Dunphy Cunningham. She was a homemaker and her joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was a long time member of St. Malachy Catholic Church in Burlington, MA, where she was a former CCD teacher. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James G. Dolan of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, David Keith Dolan and wife, Lisa Dolan of Mount Pleasant, SC and James Joseph Dolan and wife, Jane Dolan of Oakham, MA; daughter, Michelle Dolan of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Joseph Cunningham of Acton, MA; sister, Beverly Penland of Swannanoa, NC; and five grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas, Jimmy, Rachel and Samantha. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (800-344-4867).
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019