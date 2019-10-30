Louise Mary Dolan Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Louise Mary Dolan are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, (800-344-4867). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019