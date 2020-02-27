Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise "Huggins" McFadden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise "Huggins" McFadden Obituary
Louise "Huggins" McFadden Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Mrs. Louise "Huggins" McFadden. Residence: 1427 Boston Grill Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mrs. McFadden is the mother of Ms. Princetta McFadden, Mr. Thomas McFadden (Ingra), Mr. Melvin McFadden (Wanda), Mr. Silas McFadden, Mrs. Marie Manigault (Isaac), Ms. Ellamae McFadden, and Mr. Robert McFadden; the sister of Mr. Harry Frances; and the grandmother of two special grands, Ms. Melanie McFadden and Mr. Rodney McFadden and a host of grand, great-grand, and great-great- grandchildren. She was 95 years old and a house wife and basket weaver. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now