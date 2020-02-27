|
Louise "Huggins" McFadden Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Mrs. Louise "Huggins" McFadden. Residence: 1427 Boston Grill Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Mrs. McFadden is the mother of Ms. Princetta McFadden, Mr. Thomas McFadden (Ingra), Mr. Melvin McFadden (Wanda), Mr. Silas McFadden, Mrs. Marie Manigault (Isaac), Ms. Ellamae McFadden, and Mr. Robert McFadden; the sister of Mr. Harry Frances; and the grandmother of two special grands, Ms. Melanie McFadden and Mr. Rodney McFadden and a host of grand, great-grand, and great-great- grandchildren. She was 95 years old and a house wife and basket weaver. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020