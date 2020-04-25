|
Louise Moore Hill Ridgeville, SC - Louise Moore Hill, 98, of Ridgeville, widow of Reynolds Waddell Hill, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence. All services are private. Mrs. Hill was born November 23, 1921 in Berkeley County, daughter of the late Edward Moore and Effie Hill Moore. Mrs. Hill was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She retired as a seamstress from Manhattan Shirt Factory after working twenty-four years. Mrs. Hill had two sets of twins (her four wonderful sons). She loved to crochet evidenced by all of her creations given to family and friends. She loved gardening but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great- grandmother. She will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew her. Survivors include four sons: Jack Hill (Rosanne) of Lebanon, Gene Hill (Connie) of Lebanon, Denny Hill (Lois) of Lebanon and Renny Hill (Marie) of Lebanon, eight grandchildren: Allison, Audrey, Jennifer, Souzanne, Nancy, Cynthia, Molly and Rusty; sixteen great-grandchildren and fifteen great-great- grandchildren; and one sister: Jessie Mae Brooks. Mrs. Hill was predeceased by one grandson: Michael G. Hill. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020