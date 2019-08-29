Louise Payton

Louise Payton Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Louise Payton are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11:00 am in Graham AME Church, 1124 Wappoo Rd, Charleston, SC. Rev. Wayne Gregg, Pastor. Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Mrs. Payton leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Mr. Paul Payton; children, Margaret Glover, William Glover (Gina), Nancy Glover, Wallace Glover (Lisa) and Kenisha Washington (Kevin); siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
