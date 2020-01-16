|
Louise Rita Wells Goose Creek - Louise Rita Wells, 77, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Allen L. Wells, Sr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Her memorial service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Louise was born October 13, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Frank Casazza and Marie Louise Lezoli Casazza. She was a homemaker and was a loyal employee of Sam's Club for twenty-two years. Louise loved playing BINGO and dinners out with friends. She especially loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren and her granddogs. She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Spears (John), Deborah Rullmann (David); son, Allen L. Wells, Jr. (Karen) of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren: Justin Spears (Nicci), Andrew Spears (Sarah Smith), Joshua Rullmann (Moriah), David Coates (Devin McGarry), Matthew Coates and FinnLee Wells; brother, George Casazza (Susan); two sisters, Virginia Louise Brown (Bill) and Marie Bisztyga (Eugene); lots of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Frances Marie Casazza and son-in-law, David Ray Rullman. Memorials may be made to The Lord's Ladle Cafe @ Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC, 29445.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020