Louise Rita Wells Goose Creek - The memorial service for Louise Rita Wells will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Lord's Ladle Cafe @ Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC, 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020