J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goose Creek United Methodist Church
142 Red Bank Road
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Goose Creek United Methodist Church
142 Red Bank Road
Louise Rita Wells


1942 - 2020
Louise Rita Wells Obituary
Louise Rita Wells Goose Creek - The memorial service for Louise Rita Wells will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to The Lord's Ladle Cafe @ Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC, 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
