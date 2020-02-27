|
|
Louise Robinson N. Charleston - The family of Mrs. Louise Robinson announces her celebration of life services, which will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00 AM at New Holmes St. Baptist Church, 7 Killians St., Charleston, SC. Interment: Stem Point Cemetery. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Johnny Robinson, Sr.. She is survived by her children, Karma Greene, Dennis Greene, Carleist Green, Donna Green, Eric Green, and Felicia Williams. Viewing for Mrs. Robinson will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Louise is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020