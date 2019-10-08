|
|
Louise Rodgers James Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Louise Rodgers are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Rodgers is survived by her children, Kim A. Rodgers and Joseph R. Rodgers; grandchildren, Maurice M. Neal and Zuri E. Anderson; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Richardson (Romeo), Leola White and Sylvia Singleton (Gerald); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019