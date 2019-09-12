Louise Smalls MT. PLEASANT - Funeral Services for Mrs. Louise Frazier Smalls will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Temple Church, 1309 Sumner Ave, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.She will be laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.She is survived by her children: Evelina S. Tolbert, Henry Smalls, Jr. (Virginia), Evangelist Leola S. Mosley, Apostle Levon Smalls (Henrietta), Elder Earl Smalls (Eva Faye), Carl Smalls (Lillie), Clyde Smalls (Alice), Dr. Donovan Smalls Sr. (Jackie); daughter-in-law, Catherine Smalls and son-in-law, Bernard Glover; brothers,Robert Frazier (Ella) and Reverend Harry Frazier (Margarette); sister, Florence F. Doiley and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will be receiving friends at 1567 Snowden Road, Mount Pleasant, SC29464. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019