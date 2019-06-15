Louise Stokes Goose Creek - Louise McKinney Stokes, 95, of Goose Creek, passed away , Thursday, June 13, 2019. Louise was born October 18, 1923 to the late Alvin Nicholas and Savilla Kelly McKinney in McCormick, SC. Louise was a long time member of Midway Baptist Church in Goose Creek, a loving mother who dedicated her whole life to her four children. She is survived by her 4 children, George Melvin (Gayle), Joyce Miller, Herbert Stokes Jr. (Cheryl), and Mary Woodward (Woody), 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Herbert M. Stokes Sr., and 2 sisters. The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2-3PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 3PM. Interment will immediately follow the service in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019