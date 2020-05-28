Louise Thomasina Ancrum Fulton CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Louise Thomasina Ancrum Fulton will celebrate her life at a Private Celebration Of Life Service Saturday, May 30, 2020, 1:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave, Charleston, SC., Pastor Sanders, officiating. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Saturday from 9 am-11 am. Family and friends are asked to please wear mask. Mrs. Fulton leaves to cherish her memories her children, Felicia Fulton, Audrey Fulton and Lawrence Fulton; grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.