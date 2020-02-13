|
|
Louise Veronica Simmons CHARLESTON - Mrs. Louise Veronica Simmons, 70, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Mr. Robert L. Simmons, Sr., passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 888 King St., Charleston, SC 29403. The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Rd., James Island, SC 29412. The visitation will be held this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will begin receiving friends at 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children: Leslie A. Rivers (Robert), Robert L. Simmons, Jr. (Patrice), Toni Lynn Simmons and Rodney L. Simmons (Simone); grandchildren: Brandon Rivers, Robert Rivers, Jr., Danus Rivers, Ashley Rivers, Shayla Walker, Ryan Bradley, RaQuan Bradley, Qway'Jon Bradley, Ashton McKenzie, Brayden Simmons, Gracie Simmons and Olivia Simmons; great-grandchildren; parents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Christabel Mitchell; siblings: Sylvia Scott, Bernadette Jones, Laverne Lincoln and Andrew Mitchell (Anne) and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her grandson, Andrew Louis Simmons and ten siblings. The family will be receiving friends at 3134 Sanders Rd., Charleston, SC 29214. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Louise Veronica Simmons to the . Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020