Lowell Lamont Giese Awendaw - Lowell Lamont Giese, 59, of Awendaw, South Carolina, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Lowell was born August 14, 1959 in Greenville, North Carolina, son of Harriett Elizabeth Thomas Morris and the late Vaud Wendell Giese. He worked for Rick Hendricks Automotive Group in their Parts Department. He will be remembered for his devotion to God and family along with his legendary sense of humor. He also served 10 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard. He is survived by his mother, Harriett Morris of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Patricia Giese Collins and her husband, Glenn of Awendaw, SC and Pamela Giese Collins and her husband, Chris of Charleston, SC; brother, Steven Marcus Giese, Sr., of Nashville, TN; three nieces, Dr. Angele Bice, Dawn Nickie Griffith and Kristine Giese; six nephews, BJ Crosby, Derrick Giese, Michael Giese, Steven Marcus Giese, II, CJ Collins and Christian Collins. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 25, 2019