Lowell Lamont Giese (1959 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lowell Lamont Giese Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Lowell Lamont Giese are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019
