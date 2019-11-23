Lowell "Bill" Wayne Austin Mt. Pleasant - Lowell Wayne "Bill" Austin, 94, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Patricia Ann Nipple Austin passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Services will be held at The Palms in Mount Pleasant, SC, at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Bill was born June 27, 1925 in Monticello, Indiana, son of the late Ross Austin and the late Esther Hargraves Austin. He was a graduate of Purdue University and obtained his Masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Bill worked as a chemical engineer for National Steel for 40 years and was awarded 17 patents. He was a Methodist, an avid fan of anything Purdue University and had wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Patricia Austin of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Diane Owens of Mount Pleasant, SC and Janet Mueller (Tom) of Temple Terrace, FL; grandson, Dr. Max Owens (Emma) of Burlington, VT. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Austin. Although he didn't suffer from Alzheimer's, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 24, 2019