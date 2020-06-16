Lt. Col John A. Means US Airforce (Ret.) Summerville - Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.