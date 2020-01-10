Home

Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
Lu Ann Mick Obituary
Lu Ann Mick GOOSE CREEK - Lu Ann Mick, of Goose Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in her home after 7 years of battling Cancer. Lu Ann is survived by her father, Earl F. Creamer, Sr. of Lisbon, Ohio, her brother, Earl "Skip" Creamer and wife Michelle of Leetonia, Ohio, two daughters, Lexxie Mick and Amanda Corbisello and one son, Benjamin Mick, all of Goose Creek., and 4 grandchildren and one on the way, Mason "Little" Mick, Ben Mick, Ella Mick, and Amia Williams, and may wonderful friends she touched throughout the years. Her memorial service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, located at 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, SC 29456 from 2pm to 4pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
