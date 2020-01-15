Home

Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Visitation
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View Map
Luanne Molony Obituary
Luanne Molony Rock Hill, SC - Mrs. Jaye Luanne Molony, 59, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Rock Hill. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM till 12:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill, 29732. Born in Paris France, Mrs. Molony was the daughter of the late Alfred McLain and Billie Newton McLain. She was Class President and graduate of Horry Georgetown Technical College in Conway, SC and was a former member of Surfside United Methodist Church. She loved to spend time with family and friends, traveling, the mountains and the beach. Survivors include her husband, Tim Molony; daughter, Darby Molony of Rock Hill; sister Karen Jones Schendel (Jim) of Myrtle Beach, SC; niece, Michelle Kirkley (James) of Myrtle Beach. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Jason's House at Surfside UMC 800 13th Ave N. Surfside Beach, SC 29575. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
