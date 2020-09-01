Lucas Provost Pelletier Mt. Pleasant - Lucas Provost Pelletier "Kipper", 24, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Lucas was born June 25, 1996, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Jeffery Mark Pelletier and Emily Ellen Fisher Pelletier. He attended Wando High School and enjoyed his job as a foreman at Holy City Gutter Works of Mount Pleasant. Family and friends meant everything to Lucas. Often known for his sweet, old soul, it wasn't a surprise when he touched everyone he met. Lucas loved hard, and hugged even harder. When he was not surrounded by friends and family, he was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Emily Pelletier of Mount Pleasant; two sisters, Adelle Pelletier of Johns Island, SC, and Codey (Aaron) Armstrong of Johns Island, SC; grandparent, Pauline Fisher of New Hampshire; girlfriend, Morgan Thibodeau of McClellanville, SC; and dogs, Midnight, Rosie, and Mallie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Heather Pelletier & his beloved dog, Ava. "He's in the sun, the wind, the rain, he's in the air you breathe with every breath you take. He sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear. You'll see him in the clouds above, hear him whisper words of love, you'll be together before long, until then listen for his song." A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
