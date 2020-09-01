1/1
Lucas Provost Pelletier
1996 - 2020
Lucas Provost Pelletier Mt. Pleasant - Lucas Provost Pelletier "Kipper", 24, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Lucas was born June 25, 1996, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Jeffery Mark Pelletier and Emily Ellen Fisher Pelletier. He attended Wando High School and enjoyed his job as a foreman at Holy City Gutter Works of Mount Pleasant. Family and friends meant everything to Lucas. Often known for his sweet, old soul, it wasn't a surprise when he touched everyone he met. Lucas loved hard, and hugged even harder. When he was not surrounded by friends and family, he was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Emily Pelletier of Mount Pleasant; two sisters, Adelle Pelletier of Johns Island, SC, and Codey (Aaron) Armstrong of Johns Island, SC; grandparent, Pauline Fisher of New Hampshire; girlfriend, Morgan Thibodeau of McClellanville, SC; and dogs, Midnight, Rosie, and Mallie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Heather Pelletier & his beloved dog, Ava. "He's in the sun, the wind, the rain, he's in the air you breathe with every breath you take. He sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear. You'll see him in the clouds above, hear him whisper words of love, you'll be together before long, until then listen for his song." A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 1, 2020
My condolences to your family. Lucas was a wonderful and loving young man . He was friends with my son Jordan and was there when my husband and Jordan Dad passed . He always had a kind word and a smile for me . He will be missed but not forgotten .
Peggy Bureau
Friend
September 1, 2020
You may be gone but you will NEVER be forgotten! I cherish the bond and friendship that we shared! You will always hold a special place in my heart, Luc! May you rest eternally at peace!
Lindsay Mitchum
Friend
