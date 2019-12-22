|
Lucenia G. Richardson RAVENEL, SC - Mrs. Lucenia G. Richardson, 86, of Ravenel, South Carolina and the widow of Mr. Samuel A. Richardson, Sr., passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Gloria Ross (Nolen), Betty L. Green (Marion), Samuel A. Richardson, Jr. (Tera) and Sonya R. Taylor (Daniel); grandchildren: Brandon Williams, Tonya Renee Jackson, Nikia Montgomery, Cameron Taylor, Tamika Dukes, Tanisha Montgomery, Tamara Richardson, Samara Richardson, Samuel Albert Richardson, III and Laurel Spurgeon; siblings: Virginia Prileau, Ardell Terrell and Linda Richardson and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Brenda Richardson. The family will be receiving friends at 230 Tannenbaum Rd., Ravenel, SC 29470 between the hours of 5:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m. There will be no visitation with the family on Christmas Eve nor on Christmas Day. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to the .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 23, 2019