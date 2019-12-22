Home

The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Lucenia G. Richardson

Lucenia G. Richardson Obituary
Lucenia G. Richardson RAVENEL, SC - Mrs. Lucenia G. Richardson, 86, of Ravenel, South Carolina and the widow of Mr. Samuel A. Richardson, Sr., passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Gloria Ross (Nolen), Betty L. Green (Marion), Samuel A. Richardson, Jr. (Tera) and Sonya R. Taylor (Daniel); grandchildren: Brandon Williams, Tonya Renee Jackson, Nikia Montgomery, Cameron Taylor, Tamika Dukes, Tanisha Montgomery, Tamara Richardson, Samara Richardson, Samuel Albert Richardson, III and Laurel Spurgeon; siblings: Virginia Prileau, Ardell Terrell and Linda Richardson and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Brenda Richardson. The family will be receiving friends at 230 Tannenbaum Rd., Ravenel, SC 29470 between the hours of 5:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m. There will be no visitation with the family on Christmas Eve nor on Christmas Day. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to the . Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 23, 2019
