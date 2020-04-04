|
Lucia Elizabeth "Betty" Perkins Mundo Johns Island - Lucia Elizabeth "Betty" Perkins Mundo, 90, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of Jose del Mundo, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Betty was born April 20, 1929 in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, daughter of the late Leo Perkins, Edna Mae Sigwald Perkins Cost and her step-father, Charles Arrington Cost. She is survived by her four sons, Joseph del Mundo (Louise) of Mechanicsville, MD; Vincent del Mundo (Gloria) of Mechanicsville, MD; John Herbert Mundo of Johns Island, SC and Martin del Mundo (Tina) of Prince Frederick, MD; numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Ricardo del Mundo of Lothian, MD. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020