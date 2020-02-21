|
Lucienne Rosy Carlile CHARLESTON - Lucienne Rosy Carlile, 82, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully in the evening of February 18, 2020 at Johns Island Post Acute Nursing facility. She was born outside Villefranche, France and left there, coming to America after marrying her first husband, US Navy veteran Bob R. Hess from South Carolina. She is survived by their two children, daughter Patricia M. Hess and son Clinton R. Hess of Charleston. Her last husband, whom she was previously divorced from, Retired US Navy veteran Thomas S. Carlile, had been serving as her guardian and conservator. Her surviving siblings are living in Corsica and in the South of France. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services Inc. is handling the arrangements. Lucienne's ashes are to be entombed at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Charleston Animal Society or the .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 22, 2020