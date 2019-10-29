|
Lucille Bennett Cohen Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mother Lucille "Sister" Bennett Cohen are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mother Cohen is survived by her children, Bernice C. Hunt (the late Joseph "JB"), Rebecca C. Green (the late Robert, Sr.), Catherine C. Brown (the late Bobby), Ruthel C. Grant (the late Charles), Apostle Vermelle C. Pinckney (Elder Isaiah, Sr.), Marie Cohen, William Cohen, Jr. (Margaret), Albert Cohen, Robert Cohen, Jerome Cohen and Nathan Cohen; two grandchildren she reared, Eileen "Nenee" Cohen and Nicole "Nikki" Cohen, twenty-nine grandchildren, seventy-four great-grandchildren, twenty-eight great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, spiritual children and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019