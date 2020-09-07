1/1
Lucille Brown Floyd
Lucille Brown Floyd WARRENTON, VA - Lucille B. Floyd was born and raised in Charleston, SC. In her adult years she worked as a machinist at Charleston's Cigar Factory and later worked as a TG&Y cashier and Charleston High School custodian. She was an active member of Vanderhorst Memorial CME Church, where she served as an usher, stewardess, church secretary and sang with the Vanderhorst Gospel Group. In 1987, Lucille moved from Charleston to Zweibruken, Germany to live with her daughter, son-in-law (both U.S. Army officers), and granddaughter. She became very popular among the soldiers and their families; many looked up to her as a parent and/or grandparent. While in Germany, she was able to travel to Paris, France, Barcelona, Spain, and Brussels, Belgium. Lucille continued living with her daughter's family during subsequent military assignments at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas and Raleigh, North Carolina. In 1998, Lucille returned to Charleston where she continued providing love to her family. She became an active member of the Johns Island Church of Christ. In 2010, Lucille moved to Northern Virginia to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Elijah C. Floyd Sr. and her oldest child Henry Bennett (Myrna). She leaves behind her sons Leroy Bennett (Camilla), Frank Brown, Elijah C. Floyd, Jr., Gregory Floyd (Amy), and her daughter, Carolyn Floyd Knowles (Gil). She also leaves behind a host of grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Lucille's favorite conversations included: Look up, don't let nothing shake your faith; Jesus is the answer for the world today, without him there is no other way!" Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10th, 10 a.m., at the Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals Chapel, 1814 Greene St, Beaufort, SC and interment immediately following at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/MarshelsFH/ on the day of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lucille Floyd's memory to Johns Island Church of Christ, 2850 Murraywood Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
Guest Book sponsored by Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort

