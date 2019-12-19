Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Frierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Frierson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Frierson Obituary
Lucille Frierson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lucille G. Frierson and those of her husband, the late James Frierson; those of her children, Priscilla Drennen and Isaac Frierson; those of her siblings, Albertha Hutchinson and Dorothy Gilliens; and those of her daughter-in-law, Mary Louise Gadsden are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:00AM at Harvest Pointe Church of Christ, 4870 Piedmont Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mrs. Frierson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -