|
|
Lucille Frierson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lucille G. Frierson and those of her husband, the late James Frierson; those of her children, Priscilla Drennen and Isaac Frierson; those of her siblings, Albertha Hutchinson and Dorothy Gilliens; and those of her daughter-in-law, Mary Louise Gadsden are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:00AM at Harvest Pointe Church of Christ, 4870 Piedmont Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mrs. Frierson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019