Lucille Gadsden Obituary
Lucille Gadsden Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Lucille Gadsden are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Monday, June 10, 2019, at New Jerusalem AME Church, 6179 Bears Swamp Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Ms. Gadsden will lie in state from 11 AM till the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Ms. Gadsden will be held on Sunday, June 09, 2019 at the Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019
