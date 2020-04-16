|
Lucille Gaines Goose Creek - Deaconess Lucille Wiggins Collins Gaines was called home by her Savior two weeks shy of her 102nd birthday. Known as a kind, loving, God-fearing woman, her life's motto is "Be Lovin'. Her warm nurturing spirit welcomed many strangers that eventuallybecame family friends. Loved by all, she departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 7:35am. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Mrs. Mary Nelson (Elijah) Duncan, Ms. Jeanette Collins, Mrs. Onetha (Obie) Butler, Mr. Isaac (Perseel) Collins, Ms. Rose Collins, Mrs. Bernice (Anthony) Scott; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren,great-great- grandchildren, in-laws, extended family, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Stephen & Mary Wiggins; her longtime love, husband, Deacon Isaac "Buster" Collins; children, Louis Collins, Ruthie Collins, Elizabeth Nelson; her devoted second husband, Deacon Cleveland Gaines, and their daughter and husband, Jessie Mae & Walter Jenkins. Close relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 2-4pm on Friday, April 17, 2020, at The Lowcountry Mortuary, 1852 East Montague Avenue in North Charleston. A PRIVATE graveside service will follow on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 2pm. Cards and condolences can be sent to her family at 5403 Gale Street, North Charleston, SC 29406. The services will be live streamed on Facebook. To view the services on FB, simply log onto The Low Country Mortuary FB page and click on like. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020