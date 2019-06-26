Lucille Gilliard JAMES ISLAND - Lucille Gilliard, 73, entered into eternal rest on June 23, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service celebrating the life of Lucille Gilliard will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00a.m. at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1344 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment: St. James Memorial Gardens, Grimball Road, James Island. Viewing for Mrs. Gilliard will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00a.m. until time of service. She is survived by her husband, George Gilliard, Jr., children, George Gilliard, III (Jacque), Jerome Gilliard and Corey Gilliard (Tiffani), grandchildren, great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019