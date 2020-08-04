1/
Lucille Howell Cochran
Lucille Howell Cochran Ravenel, SC - Mrs. Lucille Howell Cochran, 88, of Ravenel, SC entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Mrs. Cochran leaves to cherish her memories, beloved children: Robert L. Cochran, Sr., Barbara Moore (Rev. Isaac), the late Harold Cochran, Jr., Marva Moody, Carolyn Gadsden-Fine, Carl Cochran, Sr. (Marilyn), Tyrone Cochran, Conious Cochran-Johnson (Ernest), the late Charlene Bethea, William Cochran (adopted son) and Raven Howell (LaDonna); sister, Laura Parker; sisters-in-law, Jestine Cochran and Sharon Cochran; a host of 35 grands, 46 great-grands, 7 great-great- grands, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will be held 3 pm until 7 pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held for the immediate family only. Due to Covid-19, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island , SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
