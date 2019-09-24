Lucille Lopez Moncks Corner - Lucille Harvey Pieper Lopez, 91, of Moncks Corner, SC, died Wednesday evening at the Summerville Hospice House.Her funeral will be 11:00 AM Friday morning, September 27, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery, Pinopolis. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday evening.Mrs. Lopez was born May 15, 1928 in Moncks Corner, SC, a daughter of Harold Harvey and Lucille McCants Harvey. She was a member of the St. John's Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling and traveling. She was preceded in death by a son, Delbert Harley Pieper; a sister, Evelyn Weathers; two brothers, Harold Harvey and Clyde Harvey; and a great- grandson, Austin Ryan Driggers.Surviving are a son, Joe Guerin "Gary" Pieper, III, and his wife, Brenda, of Pinopolis; seven grandchildren, Joe "Joey" Pieper, IV, and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer P. Limehouse and her husband, Chris, Jessica Geyer and her husband, Jim, Jeffrey Brocklebank, BJ Brocklebank, Kevin Struna, and Kelly Driggers and her husband, Jason; and ten great-grandchildren, Royce Pieper, Lukas Reed, Nicholas Pieper, Grace Geyer, Phonix Brocklebank, Alex Allen, Billy Brocklebank, Gary Brocklebank, Velvet Brocklebank, and Kennedi Driggers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019