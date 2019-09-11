Lucille Polite Rogers CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday , September 4, 2019. Mrs. Rogers was the widow of Noy Rogers, Jr. and the eldest daughter of the late Christopher and Theo Polite; mother of three children, Sandra Rogers Garlington (Anson),Marvin D. Gilchrist, Sr. (L'Corine), Noy Rogers,III (Stephanie) and a "special mother" to Michael Lewis (Patrice). Mrs. Rogers is the sister of Raymond Polite Francis), Raji A. Polite, Sr. (Shirley), and Jane Polite Roman. She has three brothers that predeceased her: Christopher Polite, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Cordell D. Polite and Gordon L. Polite. She has six grandchildren: Marvin, Jr., Aaron, Brandie, Adonis, Noy, IV and Chad. She also has 5 great-grands. Mrs. Rogers was 83 years of age and a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with St. Francis Xavier Hospital. Family and Friends are invited to attend her Home Going and Celebration of Life Services on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Morris Street Baptist Church, 25 Morris Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The Reverend Leonard O. Griffin, Officiating. Interment : Riverside Memorial Park, Azalea Drive. Professional Services entrusted to Fielding Home for Funerals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019