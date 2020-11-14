Lucille Singleton Jefferson MT. PLEASANT - Mrs. Lucille Singleton Jefferson, 95, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Mr. Thomas Jefferson, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Graveside Services celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church Memorial Garden, 1734 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Service attendees are required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Jefferson will be held on Monday evening, November 16, 2020 at the Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children: Thomas Jefferson, Jr. (Lorraine), LouEsther J. Moultrie, Michael L. Jefferson, and Evangelist Patricia J. Wright; grandchildren: Richard Frazier, Eileen Frazier, Curtis Frazier, Michelle Frazier, Lynell Frazier, Lynessa Jefferson, Lydell Jefferson, Terrell Jefferson, Chauntele Jefferson, Timothy Moultrie (Idella), Melanie Moultrie, April J. Ingram (Will), Monique S. Boyd (Dante), Roland Wright, III, Terrelle Frazier, and Charles Frazier; thirty great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Harold Jackson; special friend, Dorothy Parker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John Singleton, Sr. and Florence Broderick; daughter, Carrie W. Frazier; siblings: John Singleton, Jr., Eva Singleton, Estelle Edwards, Benjamin Singleton, Oscar Singleton, and Lillian Brown; in-laws: Lillian Murray, Martha Bennett (Joe), Virginia Singleton, Lizzy Jackson, Louistine Dingle (Jesse), Louis Jefferson (Arthuree), Fred Jefferson, Benjamin Jefferson, William Jefferson, Ruth Singleton, and Naomi Robinson. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston