|
|
Lucille "Lucy" Smith Mt. Pleasant - Lucille "Lucy" Smith, 86, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Benjamin "Ben" Clayton Smith, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Born August 29, 1933, in Millen Township, Michigan, Lucy was preceded in death by her loving mother, the late Elizabeth Hartman. Her enlistment in the Navy WAVES brought her to Charleston at the age of 19 and she spent the rest of her life here. Various jobs included the Polaris Missile Facility (POMFLANT), Sears, and the IRS where she met her future husband, Ben. Lucy was well known locally as a talented watercolor artist, volunteer at MUSC in the pediatric burn unit, and devoted church member at Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church and later First Baptist Church. She will most be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew and were uplifted by her warm smile and ever present love for all. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Berry, Denise "Dee Dee" Montgomery, and Deanna "Nana" Smith. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Cheyne Dowds, Corey Dowds, Megan Montgomery, Emily Roberts, Alex Shaw, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Roxane Parr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020