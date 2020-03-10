Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Lucille "Lucy" Smith

Lucille "Lucy" Smith Obituary
Lucille "Lucy" Smith MT. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Lucille "Lucy" Smith are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
