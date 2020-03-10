|
Lucille "Lucy" Smith MT. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Lucille "Lucy" Smith are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020