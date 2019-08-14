Lucille U. Oliver MT. PLEASANT - Hattie Lucille Uldrick Oliver, 87, of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. "Ceil" was born July 9, 1932, in Abbeville, SC, a daughter of Frances E. Hagen Uldrick and Claude Cochran Uldrick. Ceil grew up in Clinton, SC, and graduated from Clinton High School. She went on to be one of the first two women to graduate Presbyterian College (1954). During her college years she worked at the Broadway Theater in the ticket booth. She would be seen with her books open and studying while the movie played inside. Upon graduating from college she taught English at Campobello High School. She married and moved to Charleston, SC, and worked for Atlantic Coast Insurance Company before starting a 30 year career with the Charleston County Department of Social Services. During her time with DSS she forged iron clad friendships that lasted until the day she passed. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Thomerson (Johnny) of Mount Pleasant, SC; a brother, John K. Uldrick (Connie) of Clinton, SC; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Frances Uldrick Johnson and Carrie Emma Uldrick; brothers, T. Andrew Uldrick and Robert C. "Bob" Uldrick. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the home of her daughter, Vicki - 1548 Capel Street, Mount Pleasant, SC. Visiting with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019