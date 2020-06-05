Lucille W. Brown N. Charleston - The relatives of Mrs. Lucille W. Brown will celebrate her life in a private funeral service. A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Brown leaves to cherish her memories: children, Ben Brown, Ernestine Brown, Edward Brown, Elex Brown, Marviann Brown, Pearl Brown and Patricia Brown; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.