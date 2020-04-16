|
|
Lucille W. Jordan James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lucille W. Jordan are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Jordan is survived by her children, Jesse James (Arnetha), Joseph Anthony (Wynn), Johnny (Maria), Nathaniel, Fred and Latoya Jordan; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special sister, Elizabeth Bell Mitchell; sisters and brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020