Lucy Forest GREENVILLE, SC -Our family sadly lost a beautiful soul on October 7, 2020 when Lucy Forest, favorably known as "Mimi" passed away at the age of 68. Lucy is survived by two daughters, Beverlie Holcomb (Alvin) of Saint George, SC and Lori Patton (Brant) of Easley, SC; two sisters, Billie Bennett (Robert) of Dunnellon, FL and Jerri Wik of Kenai, AK; and one brother, Dean Darwin (Jan) of Dublin, CA. Lucy had lots of cousins, nephews, aunts, and uncles, but her most prized possessions were her eight grandchildren; Chase Miller (Brooke), Mandie Miller (Winder), Austin Holcomb (Sara), Madeline Holcomb, Braxton Patton, Audri Gresh, Baylee Holcomb, and Khloe Gresh. Lucy is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Winnow and father, Leonard Rhoden; as well as a daughter, Amanda Kalman; a brother, Mike Dooley; and two sisters, Eleanor Cory and Shirley Russum. Lucy was a homemaker who was passionate about painting, quilting, making gifts with her Cricut Machine, and gardening, but her true passion was bragging about her grandbabies whom she loved dearly. Her legacy will live on the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she reached but never met. Share your stories of remembrance on what would have been her 69th birthday, November 8, 2020, at 2PM at Live Oak Cemetery in Charleston, SC. Help her kindness, loyalty, and compassion, and in lieu of flowers by making a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
