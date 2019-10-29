Lucy Jane (Hill) Driggers (1926 - 2019)
  • "Thoughts and prayers for Uncle Rhett"
    - Debi Myers
  • "Condolences and prayers"
    - Ray Wilkinson
  • "I am so sorry for your family's loss."
    - Pam Alderman
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Deep River Church of God
8190 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
Interment
Following Services
Carolina Memorial Park
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Lucy Jane Hill Driggers Hanahan - The Funeral Service for Lucy Jane Hill Driggers will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Deep River Church of God, 8190 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, in North Charleston.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
North Charleston, SC   (843) 5722339
