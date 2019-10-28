Lucy Jane Hill Driggers (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
Lucy Jane Hill Driggers Hanahan - Lucy Jane Hill Driggers, 93, of Hanahan, SC, wife of Rhett Driggers, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 27, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Deep River Church of God, 8190 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, in North Charleston. Lucy was born October 15, 1926, in Evans, GA, daughter of the late Lucius Barrow and Mary Driggers Barrow. Lucy loved attending services at the Deep River Church of God, traveling with her husband and watching her soap operas. She is survived by two sons, Richard Hill and Jim McCullough; two step-sons and one step-daughter; grandchildren, Tony, Jerry, Doug, Jessica and Bridgit; six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Joe. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019
