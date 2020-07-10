Lucy Wall Charleston - Lucy Simpson Wall, 108, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late James A. Wall, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 6, 2020. Her Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Old Silverbrook Cemetery, Anderson, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Lucy was born March 17, 1912 in Anderson, South Carolina, daughter of the late Wayman A. Simpson and Ada Fisher Simpson. She worked in retail sales. She is survived by her son, James W. Wall (Joye) of Charleston, SC and her three grandchildren, Susan W. Norris, James W. Wall, Jr., both of Charleston, SC and Nancy Morehead of San Diego, CA. Memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
