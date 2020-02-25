|
Lue Ethel Forrest New York, NY - The relatives and friends of Ms. Lue Ethel Forrest are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6506 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 form 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Ms. Forrest is survived by her children, Pamela Z. Bray-Bilal (Mustafa J.) and Floyd Bray, II (Mildred Salazar); siblings, Geneva Myers, Richardine Heyward (Rev. Robert, Sr.), Isaiah Garvin (Letha), Josephine Matthews and Posherland Caulder (Deacon Billy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020