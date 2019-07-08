|
|
Lula Alice Bagley Ladson - -Lula Alice Bagley, 91, of Ladson, widow of Charles Bagley, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. The visitation will be held on Thursday afternoon July 11, 2019, from 1 o'clock until service time. The funeral service will be at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Plantation Memorial Garden, Moncks Corner. Flowers will be accepted. Lula was born on September 21, 1927, in Columbia, SC, a daughter of the late Ernest Price and Jeanette Elizabeth Frick Price. Lula enjoyed going to church, family time with her children and grandchildren, and social bingo. Lula is survived by her son, Larry, and his wife, Alice Walker, of Moncks Corner; daughters, Dianne, and her husband, Gary Judy, of Ladson and Emily Dodgins of Summerville; 11 grandchildren Dee and Jesse Wiggins, Angela and LD Spell, Christopher Judy, Dennis Ferreira, Joseph Walker, Justin Taylor, John Douglas, Amy Douglas, Devon Walker, Butch Trial, and Jason and Crystal Trail; 15 great-grandchildren, Dee Jay and Jessica Wiggins, Tiara Walker, Blake Savell, and Ari Trail.; 1 great-great-grandson, Cash Wiggins. Lula is predeceased by her grandson, Daniel P. Walker. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019